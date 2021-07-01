Food service Sodexo laying off 164 cafeteria workers at Fairfield U.

Food service Sodexo is laying off 164 cafeteria workers at Fairfield University, which has elected to go with another food service provider.

In a letter to the state Department of Labor, Sodexo said the layoffs will take place on or before July 15, when its contract expires. The company said it only learned of the university’s decision on June 15.

“Sodexo is providing less than 60 days’ notice of this action because of business circumstances that were not reasonably foreseeable and outside of Sodexo’s control due to Fairfield University’s cancellation of our contract,” it said.