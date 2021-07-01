Mohegan officially launches iGaming division

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment has officially entered the iGaming universe with the launch of Mohegan Digital.

The new division’s first priority will be creating an iGaming experience at its flagship property, Mohegan Sun Connecticut in Uncasville.

Rich Roberts has been appointed president, and Aviram Alroy vice president product, of Mohegan Digital.

The moves come in the wake of the state’s approval in May of a bill legalizing sports wagering and online gaming.

“We’ve consistently seen strong growth in digital gaming across our properties, especially in this past year, and as legal sports betting continues to expand in the U.S., the timing was right for us to launch Mohegan Digital,” said Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment President and CEO Ray Pineault.

“Over the years, Mohegan has made great technological advancements in the digital space, working with industry-leading partners to provide state-of-the-art advancements to casino and sportsbook online operations,” he continued. “With Mohegan Digital, we are looking to expand and enhance these efforts to elevate the experience and deliver on our promise to provide world-class entertainment for our guests on a digital scale.”

Roberts joins MGE from his most recent position as executive business consultant for RSD Consulting, which specializes in helping organizations enter the U.S. sports digital media, regulated digital gaming, and eSports markets. Prior, he was the CEO of FaceOff, a peer-to-peer social/skill sports gaming platform in the U.S.

In his new role he will work closely with the executive team to create and bring industry-leading and premium IP into the digital world to Mohegan’s audience of current gaming and future iGaming customers around the globe.

Alroy has been a part of the MGE team since 2014 as the vice president of Interactive Gaming, a division that Mohegan Digital now absorbs. In his new role as vice president product, Alroy will be accountable for product strategy and developing and launching online sports betting, iGaming solutions, websites, and mobile apps on behalf of MGE and its branded partners.

“It’s an exciting time to be working in the iGaming industry, especially now that more states including Connecticut are going live with both sport betting and iGaming together,” Alroy said, noting that MGE also plans to enter the Washington, Pennsylvania and Ontario markets, along with other states, in the future.