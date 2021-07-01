Ginsburg holds grand opening of The Abbey Inn & Spa in Peekskill

Ginsburg Development Companies (GDC) held a grand opening of The Abbey Inn & Spa in Peekskill yesterday, even though the facility has been open for about a year. The 42-room boutique hotel actually opened to the public early last year just as the Covid-19 pandemic was starting to be felt.

Now that the pandemic has diminished and the company is seeing a surge of bookings for summer weddings and other events, Ginsburg decided to both celebrate The Abbey’s first year of operation and the grand opening event that had been missed. Also highlighted was The Abbey being designated by USA Today’s “10 Best” as the #3 top new hotel of 2020 in the U.S.

Martin Ginsburg, founder and principal of GDC, said, “The pandemic represented an existential threat for many hotels with an established clientele, so opening a new hotel during this health emergency was a worst-case scenario. Even during the severe lockdowns of 2020, the Abbey Inn & Spa experienced remarkable patronage from clients seeking luxurious mental-health breaks from quarantines in small apartments and homes.”

Peekskill Mayor Andre Rainey characterized The Abbey as “a major attraction in the continued revitalization of our city to create special places for residents and tourists alike.”