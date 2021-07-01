Feds advance permitting for Park City Wind project

The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has issued a Notice of Intent (NOI) that will enable Avangrid Inc. to proceed with an Environmental Impact Study (EIS) for the 804 MW Park City Wind project.

The NOI will establish a 30-day public comment period designed to define the scope of the EIS, which is the primary permitting study needed for project approval.

Park City Wind is being developed by Avangrid Renewables and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners with the goal of using a federal lease area more than 60 miles east of Connecticut as an offshore wind power facility to generate nearly 14% of the state’s electricity supply.

“This is another important milestone for Avanagrid’s portfolio of offshore wind projects,” said CEO Dennis V. Arriola. “We look forward to working with BOEM, the Lamont Administration, community leaders and our partners to successfully develop Park City Wind and deliver clean energy to our home state of Connecticut.”

Avangrid estimates that Park City Wind will create roughly $890 million in direct economic development in Connecticut. The project is using the 15-acre Barnum Landing in Bridgeport for the storage and assembly of the transition pieces used to construct the wind turbines, and has established an office at 350 Fairfield Ave. in Bridgeport for its project development, community outreach and workforce development.