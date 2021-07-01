UConn proceeds with $625 increase in tuition

The University of Connecticut has increased its tuition by $625, a 4.3% year-over-year uptick, for the 2021-22 school year.

The tuition increase is part of UConn’s five-year tuition adjustment plan that was approved by its board of trustees in December 2019. With the increase, UConn’s in-state students will be paying $15,030 for the new academic year’s tuition while their out-of-state counterparts will be paying $37,698.

“UConn is not increasing students’ charges in the coming year for room, board, or the General University Fee for FY22, keeping each of those categories flat,” said UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz in a blog posting on the school’s website.

“However,” she added, “UConn will receive slightly less revenue from the housing categories than in a typical year because post-Covid occupancy will be around 85%, allowing the university to put aside rooms for medical isolation and treatment if needed.”

Reitz added the new UConn budget is not increasing most fees, with “modest increases in only a few categories, including helping the University significantly expand access to mental health services by adding more counselors and mental health educators.”

UConn’s FY22 budgets consists of $1.6 billion for its campuses and $1.39 billion for UConn Health in Farmington. The new fiscal year begins today and runs through June 30, 2022.