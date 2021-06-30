Six people have been arrested in connection with the deadly fire that destroyed Evergreen Court assisted living in Spring Valley on March 23 and took the lives of volunteer firefighter Jared Lloyd and an elderly resident.

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh announced the arrests on June 29, the result a three-month investigation that culminated in the seizing of dozens of records from Spring Valley Village Hall on June 23.

Arrested were Rabbi Nathaniel Sommer and his son, Aaron, who had “kashered” for Passover the assisted living facility’s kitchen shortly before the fire began and set the building’s alarm system to standby. Both have been charged with manslaughter, arson, assault and reckless endangerment. After being arraigned in Spring Valley Justice Court, they were taken to Rockland County Jail.

Two former building inspectors for the village, Wayne Ballard and Raymond Canario, have been charged with falsifying the home’s records. Both were released on appearance tickets to return to Spring Valley court in July.

Two arrest warrants were also issued for the assisted living home’s former director, Denise Kerr, and an employee, Manuel Lima, in connection with the conditions within the facility. Both face charges of reckless endangerment and impersonation, misdemeanors.

The fast-moving fire engulfed the three-story, block-long building, trapping Lloyd on the top floor as he searched for residents. At one point, an entire wall of the building fell, sending firefighters and onlookers running for their lives.

The battle to douse the raging inferno was hampered by the lack of water in the immediate area. Firefighters had to run hoses for several blocks – in some cases, more than a half-mile – to get to hydrants that had enough pressure. Over 20 fire companies responded to the fire.

Hundreds of firefighters from across the tristate area attended funeral services at Boulder Stadium for Lloyd, a 35-year-old firefighter and married father of three. A Go Fund Me Page started for Lloyd’s family raised nearly $500,000 in a single day.