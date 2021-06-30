Sikorsky inks $879M Navy contract for nine CH-53K helicopters

Sikorsky Aircraft has received an $878.7 million contract from the U.S. Navy to build nine CH-53K heavy-lift helicopters.

The nine helicopters are part of a 200 aircraft Program of Record for the U.S. Marine Corps, bringing the company’s total for production aircraft under contract to 33, with three already delivered.

The new helicopters will be built at the company’s Stratford facility and delivery is scheduled for 2024. Sikorsky said the contract also includes an agreement for the next production contract at a lower unit price that will decrease further “if additional quantity options are exercised, resulting in significant savings for the U.S. government and taxpayers.”

“Our aggressive focus on quality and affordability and strong government-industry partnership has successfully reduced the aircraft price,” said Bill Falk, Sikorsky CH-53K program director. “We look forward to expanding our digital-build and production and delivering this advanced heavy lift aircraft as quickly as possible to the Marine Corps, joint force, and our allies.”