Avalon Bronxville sold to Goldman Sachs fund

The 110-unit Avalon Bronxville apartment community was sold by its developer AvalonBay Communities to a fund managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management for an undisclosed sum.

Built in 1999 and renovated in 2012, Avalon Bronxville is adjacent to the Bronxville Metro-North Railroad station. The community includes a fitness center, resident lounge, concierge, covered parking, package lockers and outdoor barbecue and picnic areas.

The CBRE team of Jeffrey Dunne, Gene Pride, Jeremy Neuer, Steve Bardsley, Travis Langer and Stuart MacKenzie represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.