Yeshivah proposes adaptive reuse of former Pace campus

A Yeshivah is asking Briarcliff Manor to approve an adaptive reuse of the former Pace University campus in that village so it can open a place of worship and religious school. The property is at 235 Elm Road in Briarcliff Manor.

In documents submitted to the village Board of Trustees, Attorney Anthony B. Gioffre III of the White Plains law firm Cuddy & Feder said the campus would be used for approximately 250 male students between the ages of 17 and 20. Construction costs for the adaptive reuse is estimated at about $3 million.

The applicant is Yeshivath Viznitz Dkhal Torath Chaim. It proposes renovations to some of the existing structures which had been used by Pace. The parcel of land is approximately 37.16 acres, with driveway access on Elm Road approximately 350 feet east of Tuttle Road and approximately ½-mile from the New York State Route 9A entrance/exit at Pleasantville

The property is currently owned by the Khal Torath Chaim of Rockland, which is an affiliate of the applicant. The Khal Torath Chaim of Rockland will lease the premises to the Yeshivah.

There are nine existing buildings, approximately 223 striped-at-grade parking spaces plus approximately 12,798 square feet of other paved parking areas in addition to recreational areas.

The property had been purchased by Pace University in or around 1977, according to Gioffre. He explained that the Yeshivah is a religious educational institution accredited by the Association of Advanced Rabbinical and Talmudic Schools (AARTS) with its main campus located in Monsey.

Gioffre said that the Yeshivah would operate at a much lesser capacity than when it was a college. He said that most of the 250 students would live in on-campus dormitory facilities with the balance commuting.

There will be approximately 40 faculty and staff members per shift who will commute to the campus by bus or shuttle, Gioffre said. The applicant anticipates approximately two or three busses and four m in-vans would enter and exit the campus each school day.

Meals will be prepared and served in the on-campus dining hall. The only instances in which the public is expected to visit the campus are during special events such as holiday gatherings and graduations, according to the application.

The application proposes the use of all of three buildings and part of a fourth. The total space to be occupied comes to approximately 72,706 square feet.

Gioffre said the applicant says the proposal complies with the applicable special permit use standards and presents no adverse impact to the neighborhood or community. It would constitute a significant reduction in the intensity of the use and operations that had taken place on the campus and would generate little to no environmental impacts or increases in vehicle trips, demand on utilities and municipal resources, or population increase.