Yonkers highlights riverfront in new marketing campaign

Yonkers has launched a new marketing campaign that highlights the city’s waterfront as a place where big things are happening, including attracting retailers and restaurants along with significant real estate development.

The theme of the campaign is “Yonkers On The River.” Also used is the tagline “Go Anywhere From Here,” designed to bring to mind the city’s options for career, home or play along with transportation options such as Metro-North and easy access to highways, parkways and airports for those seeking a relatively easy way to go somewhere.

Mayor Mike Spano held a June 27 news conference on the Yonkers Pier at the foot of Main Street in the downtown waterfront district to launch the new campaign.

“The incredible revitalization under way in our city’s riverfront community is nothing short of extraordinary,” Spano said. “Whether you’re dining at one of our award-winning restaurants, taking in an outdoor concert, kayaking on the river or simply enjoying the spectacular views of the Palisades, the Yonkers riverfront has something for everyone. With this exciting new marketing campaign, we are letting everyone know that Yonkers On The River is the place to be.”

The campaign is scheduled to run through the end of the year. It’s tied-in with the eight-year “Generation Yonkers” marketing campaign, which is credited with contributing to the city’s growth via more than $4 billion in private investment and over 9,100 multifamily units either completed or in the pipeline.

The “Yonkers On The River” marketing campaign was developed by the Westchester communications and advertising agency Thompson & Bender. It will use a media mix that includes social, digital, TV, outdoor and signage.

“Yonkers On The River” signage is being prominently displayed along the Yonkers riverfront and throughout parts of the city. The Generation Yonkers website is updated with a new domain, YonkersOnTheRiver.com, which will be displayed on all advertising and signage. The website features testimonials from residents who live along the riverfront as well as businesses that are located there.