The American Story: Felicia Feng Zhang, founder of All Talent Academy

Last month, the entertainment news was abuzz over a report that 3-year-old pianist Brigitte Xie of Ridgefield secured a performance slot at Carnegie Hall in the American Protégé International Music Talent Competition scheduled for November.

And while much of the media spotlight focused on the very youthful pianist, some of the spotlight went to her teacher, Felicia Feng Zhang, who runs the All Talent Academy in Greenwich.

In this edition of the Business Journal’s new recurring feature The American Story, which celebrates the impact that foreign-born business professionals have on the regional economy, we speak with Zhang about her life experiences.

Where does the Felicia Feng Zhang story begin?

“I was born and grew up in Qingdao, which is a beautiful coastal city in China. I grew up in a professional music family — my mom is a distinguished piano professor and I admired and respected her vision and how she trained kids.

“I went to Beijing Normal University and I got lucky: I was among the first of the graduate students for the piano pedagogy degree. In 1995, I was sent as a visiting scholar by the government in an exchange type of program. I visited Columbia College and Carnegie Mellon, learning and researching and then exchanging ideas on how to teach. I went to Florida to the University of South Florida in Tampa and got my second master’s degree in piano performance and pedagogy.

“After that, I went to California and got a job as a musical education consultant. I got to know more about people in all different situations. At the time, I made up my mind to create the most simple and easy-to-understand way to help more students.”

Who are your piano students?

“I teach from two-and-half all the way to seniors, with all different nationalities and all different backgrounds.

“I (do) interactive teaching. I found that the traditional way of how to learn is not the best way — because even if the students memorize the notes very well, they may not recognize the rhythm.

“I stress the ‘five cores theory’ to train and develop the student’s learning journey and growth, which are eyes-ears-mind-fingers feelings. I also emphasize the three EFM principles — the three Es are efficiency, effectiveness and enthusiasm; the three Fs are focus, follow and flow; and the three Ms are mindset, manners and motivation.

“Once this is set up, there’s an open mind to absorb new things — their fingers can flow nicely in many ways they didn’t before while training the other way.”

What is the story behind Brigitte Xie’s success at such a young age?

“When she came to me, her parents knew she was interested in music. When many kids do new things, they’re afraid to make a mistake. I needed to tell her not to be afraid of new things. I’m helping her and she becomes more open and willing to try more new things.

“My two children also learned with my method. When my daughter was six, she was playing at Carnegie Hall was featured on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, and she played three times in Madison Square Garden at the NBA halftime.”

Is it easy to teach children versus older people?

“That’s two different ways to approach the subject. I prefer if they are three or four years old because it is like a blank paper. I have three classes of adults — the students are from 40 to 70 years old — and many of them are more stubborn because they think they are right, but piano gives instant feedback. So, no matter how strong minded you are, you have to adjust and listen.”

What lies ahead for you?

“I also run the Piano Village Foundation, which is a nonprofit volunteer platform that shares high-quality music education. During Covid time, we gave the community free piano training online.

“My mission is for everyone to enjoy the piano. Everyone can benefit and I want to reach more people.”