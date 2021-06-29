Burke unveils new patient welcome center

Burke Rehabilitation Hospital in White Plains has opened its new $2.4 million Alice B. Harmon Patient Welcome Center.

The center is designed to make the admissions process easier and more pleasant for patients, many of whom arrive at Burke in an ambulance or ambulette from an acute care hospital.

Burke describes the new Welcome Center as being “a beautifully appointed, dedicated space that ensures safe, socially distanced, comfortable and dignified entry to Burke.”

After meeting with admissions personnel, patients are taken to their rooms. Ninety out of the 150 beds at Burke are at the same level as the Welcome Center, generally avoiding an elevator ride.

Funding for the new center came from donations by the Marsal Family Foundation and the Burke Auxiliary along with a federal grant through the CARES Act that provided funding for coronavirus aid and relief work.

Speakers at a ribbon-cutting ceremony during the June 28 opening expressed special thanks to the Marsal Family for its latest major contribution to Burke.

In 2018, the Marsal Caregiver Center was opened at Burke. As with the new Welcome Center, the Caregiver Center was created to enhance the experience at Burke for patients as well as their family members. The Caregiver Center provides a space for family members or others to relax, enjoy a snack and beverages and recharge themselves.

Burke is now a member of the Montefiore Health System. Montefiore Medicine’s President and CEO Philip O. Ozuah said, “The Marsal Family is our biggest benefactor at Burke. That ought to tell you everything that you need to know about the Marsal Family and why I’m so honored to call them my friends.”

Ozuah recalled that Bryan Marsal at one time was a patient at Burke, receiving rehabilitation therapy.

Margaret Smith, who joined Burke a few months ago as its chief marketing officer, said, “This ribbon-cutting is the culminating event of a series of major projects that have been ongoing and have come to fruition during my four-month tenure here.” She pointed out that Burke administered more than 5,000 Covid vaccinations to the public and its staff, converted to a new electronic records system, completed two accreditation surveys and completed additional construction on the campus during that time span.

“Now we’re unveiling a splendid new campus facility that will enhance the patient experience for everyone who’s admitted to Burke Rehabilitation Hospital,” Smith said.

Jeffrey Menkes, president and CEO of Burke, said, “If you know anything about Burke you know that we’re an organization that highly values providing a top-notch quality health care experience to our patients and their families. That’s why we established the patient experience department several years ago.

“We asked ourselves, ‘How could we continue to enhance the patient experience?,’” he continued. “Well, the Alice B. Harmon Patient Welcome Center will now offer private and dignified entrance to Burke making the patient’s first experience with us positive and memorable.”

Megan Marsal, representing the Marsal Family Foundation, said that in addition to her father, her mother Kathleen also received rehabilitation care at Burke.

“To be able to support a facility and a rehab center like Burke that helps and changes the lives of so many is an honor and we are happy to be a part of it,” Marsal said.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said that Burke’s connection with Montefiore is important and adds to the medical services offered through Montefiore’s association with the White Plains, New Rochelle and Mount Vernon hospitals.

“We know that the care and concern of our people here in Westchester County is being well-served by what’s happening here at Burke and elsewhere,” Latimer said.

“The reason Burke can thrive in Westchester is because of the community support,” said State Assemblywoman Amy Paulin.

White Plains Mayor Tom Roach praised the appearance of the new Welcome Center.

“The architectural work here is fantastic. It conveys clean, new and at the same time melding with this very traditional campus,” Roach said.

Other speakers included State Senator Shelly Mayer, State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and John R. McCarthy, chairman of Burke’s Board of Directors.

Alice B. Harmon was identified as a beloved member of the Marsal Family.