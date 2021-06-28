Home Environment Aspetuck Land Trust merges with Monroe Land Trust

Aspetuck Land Trust merges with Monroe Land Trust

By
Phil Hall
-

Aspetuck Land Trust is merging with the Monroe Land Trust and Tree Conservancy, resulting in Monroe’s land assets being transferred to Aspetuck, effective July 1.

Aspetuck Land TrustThe merger creates a five-town entity that combines Aspetuck’s land conservation work in Easton, Weston, Fairfield and Westport with 20 acres of Monroe conservation lands, totaling more than 2,000 acres of conserved land.

Barbara Thomas, a board member with Monroe Land Trust will join Aspetuck’s board. Monroe Land Trust members and volunteers will be welcomed to participate on Aspetuck’s committees.

“One of our prime reasons for wanting to merge with Aspetuck is that we know that plants and wildlife don’t recognize town borders, and a larger vision for preserving natural areas is necessary,” Thomas said.

“As a small land trust, we struggled to acquire the resources needed to preserve land. We sought to become part of an organization that has more resources and is already making a significant impact in open space preservation.”

“Adding Monroe is a natural extension of our mission and programs,” said Aspetuck  President Bill Kraekel, who noted the merger “enables us to protect more of the open spaces in our region that are so important to us and future generations.”

