Peter Grant Jordan to become next Dutchess Community College president

State University of New York Board of Trustees has named Peter Grant Jordan to become the next president of Dutchess Community College, effective Aug. 2.

Jordan replaces Pamela R. Edington, who retired in July 2020. Ellen Gambino, the Poughkeepsie-based college’s provost and vice president of academic affairs and student services, has served as acting president since September 2020.

Jordan serves as president of Tarrant County College-South Campus in Texas. He was previously vice president for institutional effectiveness and vice president of enrollment management and student development at LaGuardia Community College in Queens, and earlier in his career he was interim vice chancellor for student affairs at CUNY, vice president of enrollment and student affairs at Vaughn College (College of Aeronautics), dean of student enrollment, New York Institute of Technology and dean of university admissions at Polytechnic Institute of New York University.

Jordan holds an Ed.D. in Higher Education Management from the University of Pennsylvania, an M.S. in Operations Management from Tandon School of Engineering/New York University (formerly Polytechnic University) and a B.A. in English and History from Colby College.