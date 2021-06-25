THIS JUST IN: ITT moving HQ from White Plains to Stamford

ITT Inc. is relocating its corporate headquarters from White Plains to Stamford.

The company, which manufactures specialty components for the aerospace, transportation, energy and industrial industries, is moving into a 24,000-square-foot space at 100 Washington Blvd. in the Harbor Point complex.

It had been at 1133 Westchester Ave. in White Plains since July 2008.

The Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development is providing the company with a grant in arrears up to $1.9 million, contingent on its creation and retention of up to 57 new full-time jobs. ITT generated $2.5 billion in revenue during 2020 and employs approximately 9,700 employees in more than 35 countries.

Gov. Ned Lamont took credit for the relocation, stating that his “administration has been laser-focused on doing everything we can to get Connecticut’s economy growing again – and having a company with a worldwide reputation like ITT deciding to move their global headquarters to our state is nothing but a win.”

“We are excited to begin a new chapter at ITT in the vibrant city of Stamford, Connecticut,” said Luca Savi, president and CEO of ITT Inc. “As a global manufacturer and developer of highly engineered components and technology, we are confident that our newly designed space will inspire innovation and collaboration and provide better solutions to serve our customers. We look forward to our move later this year.”