CT relocates Carlson Place residents while securing new facility owner

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong and acting Public Health Commissioner Deidre S. Gifford have assisted in the relocation of 26 residents of Norwalk’s Carlson Place nursing home to a Westport facility while securing a new owner for the troubled facility.

The Department of Public Health issued an order to evacuate the Carlson Place residents earlier this month due to unsafe conditions at the property. Westport Rehabilitation Complex agreed to accept all 26 residents.

At the same time, the state arranged for a new owner for Carlson Place, Dr. Syed Reza, who is required to renovate the facility before he can receive a state license resume its operation as a residential care home. The renovations mandated by the state include the replacement of all furniture and room furnishings, new toilets, repairs to the driveway and sidewalks and a complete fire sprinkler system.

Prior residents of Carlson Place will be given the opportunity to return after Reza receives his license.

“Conditions at this property were simply unacceptable,” Tong said. “This agreement gives residents the chance to remain together and safely relocate nearby while a comprehensive renovation is completed. Every resident will be given the opportunity to return to a clean, safe and functioning home.”

“This is an excellent example of teamwork and collaboration among state agencies whose first priority is the health and safety of the residents of Carlson Place,” Gifford said.