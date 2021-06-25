Butler Tibbetts moves HQ from Darien to Southport

The law firm Butler Tibbetts has moved its headquarters to 181 Old Post Road in Southport.

The new office is in a building that was originally built as a single-family home in 1870. The company will continue to maintain a presence at its original headquarters at 43 Corbin Drive in Darien. The law firm also has offices in midtown Manhattan and Philadelphia.

“While the firm was well positioned to transition to a fully virtual work environment during the pandemic, our people are eager to return to the office,” said Butler Tibbetts Managing Partner Tim Butler.

“We wanted to welcome everyone back with a more relaxed and less traditional working environment in keeping with our firm culture of togetherness and esprit de corps.”