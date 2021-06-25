CSCU mandates students receive Covid vaccines before returning to campus

The Board of Regents for Higher Education has voted to require that all students within the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) institutions be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 before returning to on-campus activities for the fall 2021 semester.

However, the board did not extend the mandate to the employees of the CSCU schools, noting that this issue needs to be discussed with the unions representing the workforce. The new policy includes provisions detailing how students can request vaccine exemptions for medical and nonmedical reasons.

“The vaccines that are currently authorized in the United States are safe, effective and critical to resuming normal operations at our campuses this fall,” said Jane Gates, interim president of CSCU.

“Now is the time for students planning on attending college this fall to get vaccinated. With more infectious, more severe variants becoming more and more prevalent, getting your shot is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and our communities.”

CSCU is following the lead of the University of Connecticut, which issued a student vaccination requirement earlier this month.