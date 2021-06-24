Playland Park set to reopen this weekend

Playland Park will open Saturday, June 26, at noon after its previous summer season was canceled last year due to the implementation of Covid-19 precautions.

While the amusement park has been closed, the beach, boardwalk and nature preserve had stayed open during their normal operating times over the past year.

In March, County Executive George Latimer had expressed hope to open Playland by the end of June.

This year, admission prices are lower at $20 per adult and $15 per child for unlimited ride wristbands. Visitors can also buy tickets online.

The park will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 25 for the Grand Carousel and Derby Racer rides, which have recently been restored. They were built in 1928 and 1927, respectively. The carousel was damaged by a fire in 2017.

“The historic carousel is one of the crown jewels of the park,” Latimer said. “Since I came into office we have worked hard to restore the ride to its original splendor, and this is another example of motivated county government at work. The employees at Playland have done a fantastic job readying the park for the 2021 season and I look forward to hearing the roar of the Dragon Coaster coupled with laughter under the warm sunshine this summer.”

“We are elated with the restoration of the Carousel and Derby Racer, two of our original, classic rides, as we open Playland for the 2021 season,” said Kathy O’Connor, commissioner of the Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation

The renovations are part of a larger, long-term effort to improve the park through a $100 million reconstruction. More construction will begin in September.

The pool, entrance towers, administration and other buildings and restrooms are all targeted for upgrades.