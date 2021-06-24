Home Banking & Finance iCapital Network to open Greenwich office

Gov. Ned Lamont has announced that iCapital Network, a global financial technology platform focused on alternative investing for the asset and wealth management industries, is opening an office in Greenwich that will create 200 jobs in the state over the next two years.

The New York City-based iCapital has a workforce of about 450 employees and services $75 billion in global client assets across more than 750 funds.

The company has offices in Hong Kong, Lisbon, London and Zurich, and its Connecticut location is scheduled to open this fall at Two Greenwich Plaza.

“We are excited to welcome iCapital to Connecticut, and I congratulate them on their decision to invest and grow in our state,” Lamont said. “This is more validation that our approach to growth and economic development is working, as we’re seeing more companies take a second look at our state and decide that it is an ideal environment for them to grow and thrive.”

“When we considered locations for the expansion of our domestic footprint, Connecticut was the obvious choice,” added Lawrence Calcano, chairman and CEO of iCapital Network. “I respect the governor’s commitment to bringing top-tier employers and good jobs to Connecticut and supporting entrepreneurship in innovative sectors that will drive economic growth.”

