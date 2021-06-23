The past year has challenged us and our clients like no other

The past year has challenged us and our clients like no other. Throughout this diﬃ cult period, Thompson & Bender served as a critical partner in helping businesses pivot and adapt to a world in crisis.

We saw oﬃces, stores and restaurants close. Large events essential to our clients’ ﬁnancial viability were cancelled. Traditional models of conducting business collapsed.

Through this tumult, clients turned to us for advice, guidance and answers to many questions. How do we keep our customers engaged if they cannot enter a store? How do we fundraise without an annual gala? How do we reposition our messages to the public to emphasize compassion and solidarity?

The answers were not simple and there was no established template for operating in a socially distanced world. Thompson & Bender saw this crisis as an opportunity to guide our clients through uncharted waters.

For some clients that meant a greater push into social media. We helped others wade into the waters of virtual events and fundraisers. Above all, messaging was key. We helped clients develop communication strategies that emphasized community service, support for healthcare heroes and charity for neighbors.

The results helped our clients stay aﬂ oat and even prosper in this new world. The Business Council of Westchester and ArtsWestchester were able to stage virtual annual events that collected almost as much revenue as in normal years, and learned new ways to reach their audiences.

We helped clients organize socially distant events, including the Westchester Parks Foundation’s Bicycle Sundays and hybrid Gala. And, for the City of Yonkers we launched a GenY campaign letting audiences know they were “open for business.”

Along the way, we learned as much as our clients about productivity, remote working and the powerful emerging platforms for engaging the public, such as Zoom and Twitch. The lessons will not be forgotten in the post-pandemic future but will be incorporated into our arsenal of business solutions.

We like to believe that our dedication to clients―before and during the pandemic―is the reason for our success. In turn, we appreciate the support we receive from the business community that has helped us win numerous Best of Business Awards from 914Inc. for our advertising and public relations work.

A special thank you to our loyal clients for sticking by us during this diﬃ cult time. And we in turn did our utmost to see them through.

As our society returns to normal, we remain committed to our clients, community and neighbors. Thompson & Bender cherishes the leadership that our partners have granted us for the past 35 years and we will use that role for the beneﬁ t of everyone in Westchester County and beyond.

Elizabeth Bracken-Thompson

Partner

Dean Bender

Partner

Geoﬀ Thompson

Partner

