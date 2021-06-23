Smith Legacy Law opens in Greenwich

A new law firm focused on the legal needs of private wealth clients has opened in Greenwich.

Smith Legacy Law LLC is focused on individuals, family offices and businesses with significant assets and estate-related legal needs.

The new firm at 2 Greenwich Office Park said in a press release that it plans to “guide trustees, grantors and settlors through the often-complicated estate and trust administration process.”

The firm is founded by Jason J. Smith, a former tech industry entrepreneur who graduated from Yale Law School and went on to become a partner at the firm of Meltzer, Lippe, Goldstein & Breitstone.

Smith, who was in private practice before creating the startup firm, stated this endeavor is beginning operations with four attorneys and a total staff of six.

“Smith Legacy Law’s mission is to provide ultra-personalized services for clients seeking to plan, protect and preserve their assets throughout all significant stages in their lives,” Smith said.

“Our team combines knowledge of advanced financial and legal strategies with a genuine care for our clients, offering them holistic counsel that goes beyond the four corners of legal documents.”