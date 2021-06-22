Hudson Valley Film Commission reports busiest month yet

The Hudson Valley Film Commission has affirmed that the film production industry is booming in the region.

“This is the busiest month the Film Commission has ever witnessed when in comes to mid-Hudson Valley Film & TV productions, with NINE (9) projects either in full-out production or pre-production,” the organization wrote in an update on its Facebook page.

Although the Film Commission could not include all the specific details on each project, it wrote that it hopes to provide further updates in July when more projects have given their permission to reveal more information.

It did note two notable projects currently filming. An HBO show created by Mindy Kaling, “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” which has been filming the past week on and around the Vassar College campus in Poughkeepsie.

Another is “The White House Plumbers,” starring Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux, Domhnall Gleason and Judy Greer, which is in the midst of a roughly nine-month stint filming throughout the Hudson Valley, mostly in the Newburgh, Beacon and Poughkeepsie areas, although the production was filming in White Plains last week as well, and as far up as Albany recently.

“Redemption in Cherry Springs,” a Hallmark movie, was also cited by the Film Commission as a project filming in June around Newburgh and Beacon.