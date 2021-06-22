AG Letitia James leads coalition protesting USPS service cuts

New York Attorney General Letitia James has taken the lead in a coalition of 21 state attorneys general and two cities in calling on the Postal Regulatory Commission to reject the plan raised by U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to slash services offered by the U.S. Postal Service (USPS).

The coalition, which includes Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, argued that DeJoy’s plans would result in delivery delays for first-class mail and other essential postal services that could impact up to 96% of the nation’s ZIP codes.

The coalition rejected the claims by DeJoy, a Trump administration appointee, that his proposal would result in cost-savings for the financially troubled USPS, and highlighted a report from the USPS Office of Inspector General that found DeJoy’s July 2020 attempt at implementing cost-saving initiatives resulted in service declines.

“For nearly a year now, we have had to fight the United States Postal Service tooth and nail to fulfill its mission and provide timely delivery of mail, medications, paychecks, ballots, and other essentials to Americans across the nation,” James said.

“Now, instead of fixing the problems that remain delinquent a year later, Postmaster General DeJoy wants to lead the USPS in making further service cuts that would only result in more delays.

“The Postal Regulatory Commission should reject these changes and direct the USPS to take action to resume USPS service to what it once was,” she added. “If they don’t, we will not hesitate to use every tool at our disposal to hold the USPS accountable.”