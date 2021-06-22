Home Entertainment Music icon Darlene Love to headline Levitt Pavilion fundraiser

Music icon Darlene Love to headline Levitt Pavilion fundraiser

Phil Hall
The Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts in Westport has recruited music icon Darlene Love for a July fundraising concert to help finance its summer schedule of free entertainment.

Love

The Grammy-winning Love is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member who was ranked 84th by Rolling Stone magazine as one of the 100 greatest singers. She will appear on July 16 in a concert with a $40 admission ticket. This marks Love’s return appearance in Fairfield County since a November 2015 concert in Ridgefield.

The Levitt’s summer performance calendar of free performances includes offerings from Connecticut’s Treehouse Comedy showcase, a performance by the Connecticut Ballet and a concert by the Westport Community Band.

