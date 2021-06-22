Music icon Darlene Love to headline Levitt Pavilion fundraiser

The Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts in Westport has recruited music icon Darlene Love for a July fundraising concert to help finance its summer schedule of free entertainment.

The Grammy-winning Love is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member who was ranked 84th by Rolling Stone magazine as one of the 100 greatest singers. She will appear on July 16 in a concert with a $40 admission ticket. This marks Love’s return appearance in Fairfield County since a November 2015 concert in Ridgefield.

The Levitt’s summer performance calendar of free performances includes offerings from Connecticut’s Treehouse Comedy showcase, a performance by the Connecticut Ballet and a concert by the Westport Community Band.