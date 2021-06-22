REO, Styx set as opening night headliners at Bridgeport amphitheater

It’s back to the late ‘70s/early ‘80s at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, as two of that era’s rock powerhouses – REO Speedwagon and Styx – will serve as the venue’s opening night headliners.

In conjunction with concert promoter Live Nation, the amphitheater announced that REO Speedwagon and Styx will officially kick off its first concert series on July 28. Tickets go on sale on June 25 at LiveNation.com.

REO, which had a #1 album in 1980 with “Hi Infidelity” and logged such hit singles as “Keep on Loving You,” “Take It on the Run” and “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” was formed in Champaign, Illinois in the late 1960s.

The amphitheater noted that the group’s self-titled debut album, released in 1971, includes the song “157 Riverside Avenue,” a reference to the Westport address where the band stayed while recording in Leka’s studio in nearby Bridgeport.