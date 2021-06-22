Stamford’s The Village opening ‘signature restaurant’ The Wheel at month’s end

The Village, the indoor-outdoor work-play environment in Stamford, is opening what it said is its “signature restaurant,” The Wheel, on June 30.

The site’s concept revolves around chefs and farmers working with hospitality management company APICII and Village chief food curator Mike Geller.

The Wheel joins other culinary aspects of the site, which includes Cisco Brewers, a rooftop garden and sourcing initiative, a tequila bar, and a celebrity chef program alongside private event spaces.

Executive chef Chris Shea, who serves as APICII’s culinary director and whose resume includes executive chef roles at David Burke Kitchen and The Wayfarer, helms the kitchen. Drawing on fresh ingredients from over 40 area farmers, fishermen and other purveyors, the restaurant promises an ever-changing seasonal menu featuring produce grown and harvested from The Village’s rooftop garden.

A similar approach will be taken at The Wheel’s cocktail bar, led by beverage director Kyle Tran. Pastry chef Alessandra Altieri Lopez oversees desserts; her previous experience includes Per Se, Bouchon Bakery and Payard Pâtisserie & Bistro.

The restaurant and bar concept for The Wheel was developed by APICII, developer and operator of a collection of restaurants, bars, event spaces, private clubs and coworking venues throughout North America, including Casa Apicii in New York City, The Bath Club in Miami Beach and The Hotel Figueroa in Los Angeles.