New Rochelle launches Veo bike and e-scooter share program

New Rochelle has announced a rollout for new transportation options with Veo.

Veo, or VeoRide, establishes shared “micromobility” programs in cities around the United States, offering options like bicycles and electric scooters.

“Veo is honored to be selected as the City of New Rochelle’s newest partner to deploy sustainable and innovative transportation options across the City,” said Veo CEO Candice Xie. “By simply downloading an app and signing up for the Veo service, New Rochelle residents will unlock a new world of transportation options that save time, save our planet and bring joy to riders of all ages and abilities.”

The city began to phase in its fleet of 30 bikes and 200 standing electric scooters over the past week.

The launch was delayed due to the pandemic, but Veo had been chosen for the project in late 2019.

While the city will work closely with Veo to implement the service, New Rochelle will pay no cost for it.

For users of the system, bikes and scooters are both $1 to unlock and then paid by the minute — 39 cents per minute for scooters and 5 cents per minute for bikes.

To use a scooter or bike, residents or visitors to the city can download the Veo app and scan the vehicle’s QR code through the app to unlock it, and then scan it again later to complete the ride.

They can be parked at the provided bike racks, or left on the sidewalk as long as they do not obstruct any walkways or roads.

The scooters are geofenced and will gradually stop working if taken outside the range of service, but the bikes may be taken outside the range of service as long as they are returned after use. The area is detailed on the app; generally, it extends along North Avenue from New Rochelle High School to Pelham Road.

“Smart, sustainable, and affordable transportation options are important to New Rochelle’s future,” said New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson. “We hope locals and visitors alike will utilize these micro mobility assets to explore our community, access services, enjoy our growing cultural scene, eat at one of our restaurants, shop at one of our many small businesses, or just have fun.”