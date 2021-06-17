White Plains’ Ivy Rehab Network expanding in three states

The Ivy Rehab Network, based in White Plains, is opening several new state-of-the-art facilities across its network.

Facilities have recently opened in Ardmore, Pennsylvania; Park Ridge, Illinois (pediatrics); and Avon, Connecticut.

“Each of these new clinics are staffed with teammates who bring immense passion, dedication and selflessness with them when they come to work each day,” said Ivy COO Troy Bage. “We couldn’t be more excited to begin serving patients in each of these communities and to welcome them to the Ivy family.”

Specializing in outpatient musculoskeletal rehabilitative services, and pediatric and ABA therapy, the Ivy Rehab Network delivers care at over 275 clinics in the U.S.

The network said it has plans to open 15 more facilities over the summer.