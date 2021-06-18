Danbury’s Ridgebury Corporate Center sells for $11.5M

Ridgebury Corporate Center, the office complex at 44 Old Ridgebury Road in Danbury, has sold for $11.5 million to MSM Equities, a privately-held real estate investment and management firm.

The three-story, 126,107-square-foot building was constructed in 1988 on an 8-acre site and was originally fully occupied by General Electric Capital until 2009.

Charlotte, North Carolina’s Allegiance Realty Corp. bought the property in November 2010 and undertook renovations in 2011 and 2017 before listing it for sale in June 2018 at an undisclosed price.

The property was later withdrawn from the market and relisted in May 2020 for $12.9 million.

General Motors, Energizer Holdings, Promontory MortgagePath and Chipman Mazzucco Emmerson are among the tenants in the property.

Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the sale.