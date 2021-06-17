White Plains Urgent Care to relocate to Tarrytown Road

White Plains Urgent Care has signed a long-term lease for a new space at Rosemont Plaza at 288 Tarrytown Road in White Plains.

The space totals 2,700 square feet.

Royal Properties Inc. brokered the deal and announced that the urgent care center would relocate from 10 Chester Ave. in downtown White Plains.

The brokerage company announced that Salon Neljou also signed a long-term lease for a 1,538-square-foot space in the plaza, bringing the occupancy rate up to 100%. Previously, the salon was in the Crossroads Shopping Center, across the street.

“There was enormous interest in both spaces but White Plains Urgent Care and Salon Neljou were by far the best options,” said Jeff Kintzer, principal of Royal Properties.

“Salon Neljou has been located across the street for over 30 years and will bring a tremendous following. White Plains Urgent Care will relocate to this larger footprint, enabling them to provide their high-quality service to more people.”