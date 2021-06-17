Ring-around-the-reefer: Pro-cannabis bill heads to Senate for third time

Connecticut’s struggle over whether to legalize recreational marijuana continues, as a bill bounces between the House and the Senate.

The bill was passed 19-12 Wednesday by the Senate during the General Assembly’s special legislative session, and was forwarded to the House.

But Gov. Ned Lamont’s Chief of Staff Paul Mounds issued a statement objecting to an amendment added to Senate Bill 1118 that would have expanded the definition of a “social equity applicant,” originally intended to include licensees from communities that have been significantly impacted by the war on drugs, as well as to anybody with a record for a marijuana-related offense.

What the Senate passed would allow anyone with a marijuana-related arrest on their record to apply for a license, regardless of income or social background.

“That is not equity, and Governor Lamont will veto this bill if it reaches his desk in its current form,” Mounds said.

The House voted 76-62 yesterday in favor of the bill, but deleted the amendment. It now returns to the Senate – which in addition to this week’s vote had approved the legislation during the regular session – for final approval before heading to the governor.

The measure would allow the purchase and possession of marijuana at age 21, beginning Jan. 1, 2022. Consumers would be legally allowed to possess 1.5 ounces and another 5 ounces in their homes or in a locked vehicle.

Retail sale of marijuana is not expected until May 2022. To obtain a license, applicants would pay $1,000 to enter a lottery; if selected, they would pay $3 million for a license. Half of all approved licenses will go to social-equity applicants, who would pay roughly $1.5 million for their license during the first three years of the program.