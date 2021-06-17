MannKind expecting to ‘practically double in size’ with new hires in Danbury

Pharmaceutical company MannKind Corp. is hiring more than 100 people at its manufacturing and R&D facility in Danbury in anticipation of FDA approval of a pulmonary treatment.

Tyvaso DPI, a drug that MannKind Corp. is developing with Maryland biotech United Therapeutics, is a treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease.

The FDA has accepted Tyvaso for priority review of its new drug application (NDA), which is expected to be complete in October. According to the companies, the FDA has indicated that it has “not identified any potential review issues at this time.”

“Our (Danbury) site will practically double in size as we spend the next months preparing for Tyvaso DPI, pending FDA approval,” said Joe Kocinsky, chief technology officer at MannKind, whose headquarters are in Westlake Village, California.

A variety of jobs in commercial manufacturing, engineering, quality control, warehouse operations, maintenance, and more are now open and planned to be filled this year. Positions to be filled are both non-exempt and exempt.