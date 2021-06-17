La Fenice Gelato opens in Westport

La Fenice Gelato has opened at 49 Main St. in Westport, the space formerly occupied by Lucky Brand Jeans.

The Westport operation is the third La Fenice to be opened by husband-and-wife team Salvatore Scuro and Simona Silvestri. Following their immigration here from Italy in 2010, they opened their first gelateria in Greenwich in 2013 and a second one in Rye, New York five years after that.

La Fenice, which translates in English to “the phoenix,” offers handmade gelato featuring locally sourced fruits, along with Italian coffees, sodas, and pastries.

The Westport announcement was made by 3351 Main LLC, alongside Haryn Inter and Jonathan Gordon of Admiral Real Estate Services in Bronxville, New York.