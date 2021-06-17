White Plains reaches out to residents to help city update its comprehensive plan

As part of deciding where it wants to go in the way of new development, White Plains has begun the process of updating its comprehensive plan and launched a website for the process. The website incudes a survey in which residents can participate.

A comprehensive plan serves as a document for the vision of a municipality, helping to guide future development. It includes studies and intentions for land use regulations, such as zoning code updates, along with determining needs for capital improvements.

White Plains’ current plan was prepared in 1997 and updated in 2006, with subsequent amendments in 2012. According to the city, the new plan will take into account current economic and demographic trends, while also reflecting changing priorities among members of the White Plains community.

The process would involve residents participating individually or through neighborhood associations and other organizations. The city planning department will work on the update with its consultant, BFJ Planning. According to the city, the firm has extensive experience with community engagement and consensus building throughout the New York metro region and the Hudson Valley.

The city said there will be three phases in the updating process – imagine, plan and implement.