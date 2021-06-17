Home Banking & Finance WWE debuts affinity credit card

Phil Hall
WWE has rolled out an affinity credit card program in partnership with Credit One Bank.

WWEThe WWE Champion Credit Card’s benefits include 3% cash back rewards on eligible internet, cable, satellite TV, and mobile phone services, along with 2% cash back rewards on eligible dining purchases and 1% cash back rewards on all other purchases.

It will also offer discounts for WWE merchandise purchases.

“WWE has the most passionate fans in the world and we are proud to give them an opportunity to not only earn cash back rewards but get exclusive opportunities on WWE merchandise and experiences with the new WWE Champion Credit Card from Credit One Bank,” said Stephanie McMahon, chief brand officer at the Stamford-based WWE.

