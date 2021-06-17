Home Fairfield Gary ‘Baba Booey’ Dell’Abate lists Old Greenwich mansion for $3.2M

Gary ‘Baba Booey’ Dell’Abate lists Old Greenwich mansion for $3.2M

By
Phil Hall
-

Howard Stern fans who want to live like Gary “Baba Booey” Dell’Abate have a chance to buy his Old Greenwich mansion for $3.19 million.

Gary Dell’Abate Howard Stern
2 Old Farm Lane.

Gary Dell’Abate, the longtime and often long-suffering producer of “The Howard Stern Show,” has listed his 2007 custom-built property at 2 Old Farm Lane.

The 7,683-square-foot home has five bedrooms, four full and three half-bathrooms, a study, office, game room with bar, home theater, gym and a three-car attached garage with an electric vehicle charger.

Dell’Abate’s residency in the town created national headlines in 2011 when he sought a seat on the board of Parks and Recreation, with many residents opposed to him based on his association with the Stern show.

He was elected in a contentious 119-64 vote, but he apparently charmed his detractors while on the board and was re-elected three years later in a unanimous vote.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Previous articleUPDATE: Greenburgh Planning Board leaning toward approval of $450M Regeneron project
Phil Hall
http://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here