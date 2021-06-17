Gary ‘Baba Booey’ Dell’Abate lists Old Greenwich mansion for $3.2M

Howard Stern fans who want to live like Gary “Baba Booey” Dell’Abate have a chance to buy his Old Greenwich mansion for $3.19 million.

Gary Dell’Abate, the longtime and often long-suffering producer of “The Howard Stern Show,” has listed his 2007 custom-built property at 2 Old Farm Lane.

The 7,683-square-foot home has five bedrooms, four full and three half-bathrooms, a study, office, game room with bar, home theater, gym and a three-car attached garage with an electric vehicle charger.

Dell’Abate’s residency in the town created national headlines in 2011 when he sought a seat on the board of Parks and Recreation, with many residents opposed to him based on his association with the Stern show.

He was elected in a contentious 119-64 vote, but he apparently charmed his detractors while on the board and was re-elected three years later in a unanimous vote.