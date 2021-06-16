Mike’s Organic adds prepared foods line

Mike’s Organic, the farm-to-home grocery service and retail market in Stamford, is getting into the prepared foods business.

The Made by Mike’s line features a menu of offerings made in-house utilizing local and organicproducts sourced from small farms.

The announcement follows on the heels of Mike’s Organic’s rapid growth over the last few years. After opening a retail market in 2019, 2020 saw the brand add over 250 new products to its inventory and expand its delivery service to additional towns in both Fairfield and Westchester counties.

Made by Mike’s features a range of selections, from Glazed Ora King Salmon and Pastured Roasted Chickens to Mac & Cheese and Quinoa Primavera. All the packaging for the prepared foods line is 100% compostable.

“What sets our prepared foods apart is the quality of the ingredients,” said Mike Geller, founder of Mike’s Organic. “Every day we drive to farms in the region to hand pick the finest food to offer to our customers, and now we are taking that a step further by transforming those ingredients into ready-to-eat meals.

“We know cooking fatigue is at an all-time high following this tumultuous year, and we are excited to present a program to help make life easier and more delicious,” he continued. “And this launch helps us expand our reach to support even more small farmers, many of whom have said they would have lost their farms in the pandemic without Mike’s Organic,given most of their business came from restaurants and schools.”