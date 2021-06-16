CT Senate passes cannabis bill, but Gov. Lamont threatens veto

The Connecticut Senate has narrowly passed a bill legalizing recreational marijuana – though the governor, who has been in favor of such legislation, may not give his final approval.

The bill was passed 19-12 yesterday during the first of a two-day special legislative session, which is scheduled to conclude today. Gov. Ned Lamont’s Chief of Staff Paul Mounds issued a statement saying the bill “simply put, does not meet the goals laid out during negotiations when it comes to equity and ensuring the wrongs of the past are righted.

“To the contrary,” Mounds said, “this proposal opens the floodgates for tens of thousands of previously ineligible applicants to enter the adult-use cannabis industry. This last-minute amendment creates equity in name only by allowing these individuals expedited opportunity to obtain access to the marketplace.”

The amendment in question broadens the definition of a “social equity applicant,” originally intended to include licensees from communities that have been significantly impacted by the war on drugs, as well as to anybody with a record for a marijuana-related offense.

What the Senate passed would allow anyone with a marijuana-related arrest on their record to apply for a license, regardless of income or social background.

“That is not equity, and Gov. Lamont will veto this bill if it reaches his desk in its current form,” Mounds said.

The legislation, Senate Bill 1118, would allow the buying and possession of marijuana at age 21, beginning Jan. 1, 2022. Consumers would be legally allowed to possess 1.5 ounces and another 5 ounces in their homes or in a locked vehicle.

Retail sale of marijuana is not expected until May 2022. To obtain a license, applicants would pay $1,000 to enter a lottery; if selected, they would pay $3 million for a license.

Although the Senate passed the bill 19-17 earlier this month, the regular legislative session expired before the House considered it; it is expected to vote on the bill today, as well as on the state budget.