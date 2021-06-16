Buchanan pest control firm acquires Stamford exterminator

JP McHale Pest Management of Buchanan has acquired All-State Exterminating of Stamford for an undisclosed amount.

All-State Exterminating has provided residential and commercial pest management services to Fairfield County for 55 years.

Jim McHale, president of JP McHale Pest Management, said the acquisition is an important step in its “continued growth and in increasing our density in the Fairfield County portion of our service territory.”

All-State President Howard Wallenstein said the partnership “is tremendous news for our clients and employees …. Everyone will enjoy the best and most advanced products, methods and services on the market.”

Paul Giannamore and Franco Villanueva-Meyer of The Potomac Co. represented and acted as exclusive financial advisers to All-State Exterminating.