Home Fairfield New Haven landmark Sally’s Apizza to open first Stamford restaurant

New Haven landmark Sally’s Apizza to open first Stamford restaurant

By
Phil Hall
-

Sally’s Apizza, an iconic New Haven restaurant, plans to open its first Fairfield County location this summer in Stamford.

Photo of pizza by Taste of New Haven

The new operation will be at 66 Summer St. in a 4,000-square-foot space with a mezzanine and an outdoor patio. The Stamford location will include a dedicated fulfillment area for pickup, take-out and delivery, as well as a full bar serving craft beer and cocktails.

An opening date for the Stamford location was not announced.

Sally’s Apizza has been a focal point of New Haven’s restaurant scene since 1938.

“We’ve seen people from other states and even other countries make the journey to New Haven for our craveable tomato sauce and addictive charred pies,” said Rob Nelson, Sally’s director of hospitality. “Our fans have been hoping for years that we would open up additional locations and we are thrilled to announce to the world that this dream is now a reality.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Previous articleMike’s Organic adds prepared foods line
Next articleMetro-North increasing peak service as ridership increases
Phil Hall
http://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here