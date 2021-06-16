New Haven landmark Sally’s Apizza to open first Stamford restaurant

Sally’s Apizza, an iconic New Haven restaurant, plans to open its first Fairfield County location this summer in Stamford.

The new operation will be at 66 Summer St. in a 4,000-square-foot space with a mezzanine and an outdoor patio. The Stamford location will include a dedicated fulfillment area for pickup, take-out and delivery, as well as a full bar serving craft beer and cocktails.

An opening date for the Stamford location was not announced.

Sally’s Apizza has been a focal point of New Haven’s restaurant scene since 1938.

“We’ve seen people from other states and even other countries make the journey to New Haven for our craveable tomato sauce and addictive charred pies,” said Rob Nelson, Sally’s director of hospitality. “Our fans have been hoping for years that we would open up additional locations and we are thrilled to announce to the world that this dream is now a reality.”