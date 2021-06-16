Reed’s Inc. updates beverage line

Reed’s Inc. has expanded its beverage product output for the summer.

The Norwalk company has debuted the Really REAL Ginger Ale Mocktails line of two zero-sugar, keto-certified beverages with 2,000 mg of organic pressed ginger: The Zero Sugar Shirley Tempting, with a mix of cherry and pomegranate flavors, and the Zero Sugar Transfusion, which the company said is “enhanced with juicy grape notes for a refreshing taste that stands alone or perfectly complements as an easy mixer.”

The company has also unveiled three new keto-certified beverages for its Virgil’s Zero Sugar craft soda brand: a grapefruit soda, a ginger ale and the “Dr. Better” featuring a blend of cherry, vanilla, cinnamon and “a kick of caffeine.”

Reed’s is rolling out the product lines with sweepstakes promotions during this month. The Ginger Ale Mocktails sweepstakes include more than $400 in product prizes through Reed’s partnership with Chappy Wrap, Amarumayu and Full Circle Home, and the Virgil’s promotion involves a monogrammed cooler from Hudson Sutler that includes three cases of the new sodas.