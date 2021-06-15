Actor Chazz Palminteri opens restaurant in White Plains

The latest addition to the White Plains dining scene is Chazz Palminteri Italian Restaurant and Pizza, now open at 264 Main St. in White Plains, at the former site of Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza, which closed last summer.

Palminteri also owns Chazz Palminteri Italian Restaurant on West 46th Street in midtown Manhattan, which opened in 2015. The actor, born and raised in the Bronx, is now a longtime Bedford resident.

Both restaurants are co-owned by the Sinanaj brothers, owners of Empire Steakhouse and other high-end restaurants in New York and Tokyo.

Since its opening on June 4 — delayed from the targeted end of 2020 opening — the restaurant has been serving Italian food, going along with Palminteri’s Sicilian heritage, with a menu similar to that of the Manhattan location, with a few twists.

In addition to the selection of pastas, soups, salads, meats, seafood and desserts, since the location already had a wood-fired pizza oven when the restaurant moved in, it has added pizzas to the menu. It cites the truffle, mushroom, fresh mozzarella and mixed herbs-topped pie as an early customer favorite.

Though the restaurant has not yet put it in place, there are also plans to make a to-go market aspect of the restaurant in the future.