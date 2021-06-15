NY Covid-19 restrictions expected to be lifted today

According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, New York state has reached the pivotal point of having 70% of its residents vaccinated against Covid-19.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo had previously announced that when the 70% level was reached most restrictions imposed during the pandemic would be lifted. Businesses would be able to keep using whatever protocols they deemed necessary such as mask requirements or social distancing on a voluntary basis but, in essence, businesses will be able to get back to business as it had been.

Cuomo is expected to announce the lifting of the state’s restrictions later today.

The CDC reported that nationwide 64.5% of adults have had at least one shot of a vaccine. It said there have been 33,292,045 cases so far of Covid in the U.S. with 597,343 deaths.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer advised this morning that 74.8% of all adults ages 18 and up have received at least one shot of a vaccine. As of this morning, 22 people are hospitalized with Covid in Westchester and there are 270 active cases in the county. Those are the lowest numbers since early last year.

According to the New York State Department of Health, in Dutchess County, 66.1% of the population age 18 and over had received at least one shot of a vaccine as of yesterday. In Orange it was 59.6%. Rockland County recorded 65.1% of the 18 and up population having received at least one shot. In Putnam County, it was 71.3%.