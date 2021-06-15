Home Economy AG Tong calls for companies to disclose climate change-based financial risks

AG Tong calls for companies to disclose climate change-based financial risks

Phil Hall
Attorney General William Tong has called on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to require U.S. companies to provide in-depth information on how climate change contributes to their financial risk.

Federal law does not require U.S. companies to include climate change-related disclosures in their financial statements. Tong, who is joining a coalition of 11 state attorneys general, asked the SEC to mandate these disclosures for both public and private companies, with a specific focus on the level of the companies’ greenhouse gas emissions.

Tong stated that climate change-related weather events have cost U.S. companies more than $600 billion in direct economic damages over the past five years.

“This is a crucial step to protect Connecticut investors and shield our financial institutions from the devastating consequences of climate change,” Tong said. “Full transparency around climate risks will strengthen our economy’s resilience.”

