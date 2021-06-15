Home Arts & Leisure Rhinebeck’s Upstate Films to reopen theater on June 18

Rhinebeck’s Upstate Films to reopen theater on June 18

Phil Hall
Upstate Films, the art house cinema in Rhinebeck, is reopening to the public of June 18 after being closed for 15 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The theater, which will be celebrating its 50th anniversary next year, will initially be open from June 18-20 and June 25-27 with limited showtimes.

According to its website, the theater plans to “expand our hours as demand necessitates.” Ticketing and reserved seating will be available through a new touchless system.

Moviegoers will have a choice of five films for the opening weekend: the Academy Award winners “Nomadland” and “Minari,” the musical “In the Heights” and the documentaries “Street Gang” and “Summer of Soul.”

