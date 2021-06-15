Home Fairfield Floor & Decor to open Fairfield store on June 21

Phil Hall
Floor & Decor will open its second Fairfield County store on June 21 at 300 Tunxis Hill Road in Fairfield.

The 100,000-square-foot warehouse store and design center is at the former site of the Kohl’s department store. Ricardo Narvaez was named chief executive merchant for the store, which will have a workforce of 50 full-time and part-time employees.

As part of the opening promotions, the store will be giving away a $5,000 floor makeover. Builders, contractors and real estate professionals are invited to register for personal tours of the store from June 21 to July 25. They will also be eligible for prize giveaways including tablets, drones, gaming systems and a grand prize of a Chevrolet Colorado truck.

“Building relationships with our local professionals is very important to us. Their success is our success,” Narvaez said. “The store tours and giveaways give us a chance to support our community and tell them about our Pro Premier Rewards and all the benefits it can bring to their business.”

