Berkeley College will be closing its Westchester campus at 99 Church St. in White Plains by the start of its upcoming fall semester. The college plans to consolidate the White Plains operations with its activities in New York City.

At the same time, Berkeley announced it will be closing its facility at 3 E. 43rd St. in Manhattan over the next 12 months and moving classes, offices and activities into its location at 12 E. 41st St. in New York City. Berkeley also has campuses in Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge, and Woodland Park, New Jersey.

“The challenges brought on by the pandemic and other factors were the impetus for the consolidation of the campus with our New York City campus,” said Michael J. Smith, president of the college. “Berkeley College remains committed to serving the residents and businesses of Westchester County through our New York City campus.”

Continuing students who would have studied in White Plains will be offered the option to complete their studies at the New York City campus, online or at any of Berkeley College’s New Jersey campuses. The White Plains campus recently has been offering classes online rather than in-person.

On its website, Berkeley said: “The White Plains campus is no longer accepting new students and is working with continuing students to transition them to the New York City campus, online, or to any of Berkeley’s New Jersey campuses. The spring semester ends on Saturday, August 7, 2021, and the campus will close soon thereafter to allow ample time for residential students to move to alternative housing.”

Berkeley was founded in 1931 and has been operating in Westchester since 1945. It offers degrees and certificate programs in more than 20 fields as well as continuing education programs. Berkeley reported having more than 4,900 students including more than 280 international students from more than 40 countries.

On May 27, the college held an in-person commencement ceremony at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Chuck Schumer addressed the graduates via video.