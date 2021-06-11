NewYork-Presbyterian mandates vaccinations for all employees

NewYork-Presbyterian — the hospital system that has more than 2,600 beds, more than 6,500 affiliated physicians, more than 20,000 employees and more than 2 million patient visits each year — today issued a mandate for its employees.

The message: With some exceptions, either get vaccinated or get out.

Many employees already have been vaccinated but this action announces a firm policy.

A directive signed by both Steven J. Corwin, president and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian, and Laura L. Forese, executive vice president and COO, said: “NewYork-Presbyterian will be requiring all employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19 or to obtain a valid exemption. This will be in addition to our existing vaccination requirements against influenza, measles, rubella, and varicella – all of which are already required to keep our patients and fellow workers safe.”

NewYork-Presbyterian operates Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville, which has 291 beds. Its NewYork-Presbyterian/Westchester in White Plains has 270 inpatient beds and extensive outpatient, partial hospital, and day treatment programs focusing on mental health. NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt Manor has 128 beds.

“We care for sick people – some critically so – every day, and we are responsible for their safety while in our care. The stakes in this matter are high, and the evidence is clear that getting vaccinated against Covid-19 is the most important and responsible action we can take as NYP team members for the safety and well-being of our patients and visitors, our communities, and ourselves,” Corwin and Forese wrote.

A deadline of Sept. 1 has beem set for all employees to receive at least the first dose of a Covid vaccine. Employees who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons, pregnancy, or for religious reasons must apply for an exemption by Aug. 1.

The policy applies to employees, physicians, students, clinical rotators, volunteers, and vendors. Newly-hired employees also will be required to follow a vaccination or exemption process.

Those who do not comply with no longer be employed.

“Please note that compliance − either by vaccination or exemption − will be required for your continued employment. We want all of our team members to continue working with us, but we have to balance that with the imperative to protect our patients, employees, and communities,” Corwin and Forese wrote.