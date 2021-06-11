White Plains Hospital among six to sign new leases at Westchester One

Cushman & Wakefield announced that it has recently arranged six leases totaling 105,840 square feet at 44 S. Broadway, the 900,000-square-foot office tower known as Westchester One in White Plains.

A Cushman & Wakefield agency leasing team of Matthew Lisk, Steve Baker and Michael McCarthy represented the landlord, Argent Ventures, in all of the transactions.

The leases include:

A new 41,109-square-foot lease for Veterinary Emergency Group, a national chain of emergency veterinary services which has more than 25 locations around the country, including its flagship hospital located at 201 Tarrytown Road in White Plains. The tenant is relocating its national headquarters from Valhalla to 44 South Broadway and was represented by Jared Freede and Mike McCall of CBRE.

A new 23,342-square-foot lease for White Plains Hospital on the 5 th floor of the building. The tenant was represented by Richard Goldstein of Goldstein & Associates.

A 17,121-square-foot lease renewal for Arcadis, which will continue occupying the 12 th floor of the building. The tenant was represented by Cushman & Wakefield's McCarthy and Chon Kantikovit.

A new 6,356-square-foot lease for Arco Construction, enabling the tenant to expand its current space in the building on the 10 th floor. The tenant was represented by Lisk.

A new 11,621-square-foot lease for InnovaCare on the 12 th floor of the building. The tenant was represented by Lisk.

A new 6,291-square-foot lease for SkyCore Buildings on the 11th floor of the building. The tenant was represented by Patti Valenti of Newmark.

A multimillion-dollar capital improvement plan at 44 South Broadway was recently completed, including an expanded and updated cafeteria, enhanced lobby finishes, parking garage renovations, elevator upgrades and a new chiller.

The 12-story property features a full-service cafeteria and conference centers, 24/7 building security with proximity card access control and 2,550 parking spaces in an attached garage and parking annex.